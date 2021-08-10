Liberty and Justice for Arkansas (LJA) Increases Efforts to Defeat Gubernatorial Candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty and Justice for Arkansas (LJA) announced the hiring of former Arkansas State Representative Michael John Gray. "I have seen firsthand the failure to address the needs of Arkansans in every zip code across this state when extreme rhetoric and races to be relevant are all candidates and officeholders bring to the table," said Gray. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work in a non-partisan manner to help voters in Arkansas fight against those who seek to win by dividing us. Arkansas deserves better than charlatans and extremists." As executive director, Gray will lead the organization's efforts to defeat extremist politicians who are working to further divide Arkansas.

LJA board member Dawne Vandiver said, "Like so many Arkansans, I am distressed by the division and extremism in Arkansas government. Liberty and Justice for Arkansas is ready to fight back against politicians seeking to undermine our democracy. Michael John brings the insight and experience needed to communicate across political lines and advocate for our common values."

Liberty & Justice for Arkansas formed earlier this year to combat extreme rhetoric following the capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. The organization initially announced an opposition campaign to defeat gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but says it is committed to defeating other extremist candidates on the ballot in 2022 and beyond. "Michael John Gray has been a leader in the Arkansas legislature and as Chairman of the Democratic Party. I look forward to seeing him apply his unique skills in this new position," said State Senator Keith Ingram of West Memphis.

Michael John Gray is a lifelong resident of rural Arkansas. A third-generation farmer and family farm operator, he began his political career when he was elected as a city councilman in Augusta. Gray served two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives. In his first term, his Democratic colleagues elected him as the House Minority Leader, and he served in that role from September 2015 to May 2017. Gray was elected as Chair of Democratic Party of Arkansas in April 2017. He will transition out of that volunteer leadership role with the Democratic Party before beginning his term as LJA Executive Director on Sept. 1, 2021. Gray currently resides in Augusta with his son John Major.

Liberty & Justice for Arkansas (LJA) is an organization by Arkansans for Arkansas. Our mission is to hold dangerous extremists in our government accountable for their actions against our democracy. LJA promises to be an aggressive, bipartisan effort to defeat politicians whose inflammatory rhetoric and divisive actions make them unfit to lead Arkansas. For more information or to contribute, visit libertyandjusticear.com.

