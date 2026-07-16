Liberty Bank, N.A. Parent Company Welcomes New Investors and Names Daniel Cohen Chairman

New investors bring fresh energy and resources to strengthen the bank, reinforcing its dedication to customers and community

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nir Zuk, co-founder of Palo Alto Networks, Daniel and Betsy Cohen, co-founders of The Bancorp, and additional financial services and technology investors completed their individual purchases of shares of DMG Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Liberty Bank, N.A. In connection with the acquisition, Daniel Cohen has been named Chairman of the Board of Liberty Bank, N.A. and DMG Bancshares, Inc.

Each new investor brings deep experience building and scaling companies, and a long-term commitment to Liberty Bank and the people it serves.

Liberty Bank will continue to operate as a well-capitalized, FDIC-insured national bank. For Liberty Bank's customers, the relationships and service they value continue, now with even greater momentum behind them. Accounts, deposits, and the relationships customers have with their bankers remain in place, and there is no action customers need to take. The new board of directors intends to support the bank's people and capabilities so it can continue providing outstanding service to its community while growing responsibly over time.

About Liberty Bank, N.A.

Liberty Bank, N.A. is a national bank serving businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals with a full range of banking products and services. Member FDIC.

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Jonathan Marino

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SOURCE Liberty Bank, N.A.