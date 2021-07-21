Liberty Bank Selects Financial Vision LLC (fiVISION) for Digital Account Opening and Onboarding

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fiVISION, a leader in personalized digital account opening experiences for banks and credit unions across the United States, announced that Liberty Bank of Middletown, CT, one of the largest mutual banks in the country, has selected fiVISION to power their account origination and onboarding digital transformation vision.

In their effort to select the most personalized, flexible and fastest digital account opening and onboarding experience for their existing and online-only platform, Liberty Bank performed a detailed evaluation of the major players in the account opening market space. In selecting fiVISION, Liberty Bank confirmed that the platform and technology provided by fiVISION is unique in their ability personalize the application process to meet the needs of current and future customers of Liberty Bank.

According to David Mitchell, EVP, GM, and Chief Digital Officer at Liberty Bank, "Our evaluation of account origination providers required us to have flexibility to personalize the account opening and onboarding process for current and online-only customers. Other providers had a template based design, a one size for all model. fiVISION's platform, including a wide range of third party integrations and their agile development process provides us the application personalization and development speed we require to meet the rigorous demands of our digital transformation program."

As banks and credit unions look to expand their digital footprint, fiVISION has seen unprecedented growth in their customer base. "Thanks to some early innovative planning, we have the ability to meet the personalization and customization requirements of Liberty Bank. Gone are the days when a bank or credit union can change a color scheme and logo on an account opening application and expect to expand their customer or member base. Today, financial institutions must personalize their application to meet the specific product and service requirements of applicants, which is what fiVISION's technology provides," said John Schmidler, President and CEO of fiVISION.

Liberty Bank will be deploying fiVISION's ACCOUNTworks online account opening technology for Retail, Business and Health Savings (HSA's) accounts, including the ability to auto enroll applicants into their online banking account. Additionally, Liberty Bank will deploy a branch Business application to open business accounts in their branch locations.

"fiVISION was the only provider we evaluated that provided us the ability to open the variety of accounts we require, and also provide our customers with online maintenance tools to update their account information or add additional owners," Mitchell said. Schmidler added, "Our Mini or Maintenance workflows provide Liberty Bank's customers the ability to self-service many of the account updates that previously required a branch visit. This is a critical component to our digital/mobile first technology platform and believe we are unique in our ability to provide over 15 versions of these mini solutions."

Liberty Bank's digital evolution continues to accelerate and adding this partnership with fiVISION will ensure they raise the bar in delivering an engaging and enjoyable experience for new customers as well as unique and innovative services for existing customers. New account opening services will begin to be available in November of 2021.

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut's largest mutual bank with more than $7 billion in assets and 62 banking offices across Connecticut. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named a 'Top Workplace' for nine consecutive years, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. For more information about Liberty Bank, visit www.liberty-bank.com

About Financial Vision (fiVISION)

Financial Vision is a leader in account opening and onboarding for banks and credit unions. Founded in 2003, fiVISION has continued to focus solely on account opening technology, providing a personalized and site customizable platform. With over 40 third party integrations, fiVISION provides the most comprehensive account opening solution in the industry. For more information, visit www.fiVISION.com, or contact Mark Starybrat at 317.612.3350 x326.

