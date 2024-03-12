Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Appoints Eric Johansson as Chief Operating Officer

Pioneering Leader Will Spearhead Operational Excellence and Innovation

DALLAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and wealth products, announces the elevation of Eric Johansson to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer. This promotion is a testament to his contributions and commitment to excellence that have shaped the company's success trajectory.

"Eric's leadership and innovative mindset have been invaluable to our company's growth and success. His promotion reflects our confidence in his abilities to steer LBIG toward new heights of operational excellence and market leadership," said Brad Phillips, chief executive officer of Liberty Bankers Insurance Group.

With a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in the insurance industry, Johansson's expertise has been pivotal in transforming LBIG's operations. Under his leadership, LBIG has improved efficiency, accuracy, and innovation within the realms of compliance, technology, underwriting, and claims.

Johansson leads the development of market-leading, award-winning innovations, including the On-The-Spot underwriting system which earned a Gold Stevie Award. LBIG was also a finalist in the 2023 Tech Titans Awards for Corporate Innovation, highlighting the organization's unique value propositions and Johansson's role in redefining industry standards.

In his expanded role, Johansson will oversee operations, information technology, compliance, and loan servicing. Additionally, he will collaborate with CEO Brad Phillips to implement corporate initiatives focused on operational growth and sustainability.

