Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

Company Recognized for Its Revolutionary Intelligent Plan Designer Technology

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and wealth products, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product and Services, Insurance Solutions category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

LBIG received this honor for its innovative digital tool, called Intelligent Plan Designer, which was released in July 2023 with the market launch of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company's Hospital Indemnity Plus insurance product.

"We introduced the Intelligent Plan Designer to assist insurance agents in navigating through countless plan design options," said Eric Johansson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "This digital application reduces sales friction caused by millions of possible combinations of coverage levels, benefit durations, and rider selections."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected group of insurance companies that offers a variety of life, health, and wealth products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of American Monumental Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company. More information is available at www.lbig.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

