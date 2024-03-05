Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Introduces Four New Supplemental Health Products

Plus Series Product Line Includes Accident, Cancer, Critical Care, and Heart and Stroke Plans

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and wealth products, today announces the launch of four new supplemental health products through Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company. In addition to Hospital Indemnity Plus, the Plus Series product line now offers Accident Plus, Cancer Plus, Critical Care Plus, and Heart and Stroke Plus.

The new products are available through the company's independent agent distribution channel in 17 states, with additional states launching in the near future. The policies offer lump sum benefits paid directly to the policyowner regardless of any other coverage. Additionally, there are no deductibles, co-pays, or networks, and policyowners can utilize any doctor or hospital.

"In addition to our currently available Hospital Indemnity Plus coverage, we are excited to have expanded our product line," said Dave Peters, senior vice president, supplemental health division at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "The flexibility of these products allows agents to customize benefits to fit the needs, wants, and budget of their clients."

The four new products are available in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Hospital Indemnity Plus is available in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected group of insurance companies that offers a variety of life, health, and wealth products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of American Monumental Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

