Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Names Jeff Sams as President of LBIG Marketing

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a national provider of life, health, and wealth products, welcomed Jeff Sams as the new president of LBIG marketing on July 1, 2024.

Sams comes to LBIG with a distinguished 40 plus year career in insurance marketing and sales. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, especially within the Medicare Supplement sector, to his new role at LBIG.

In 1981, Sams co-founded his own insurance marketing company, Sams/Hockaday & Associates, that prospered into a marketing powerhouse and an important part of LBIG distribution. His company grew to more than 30 captive agents and led to the development of New Horizons Insurance Marketing, where Sams served as president and managing partner.

Sams also has a background in sports and team building as a former athlete and coach. "My approach to business is the same way I see sports. A successful team is created when you can draw from everyone's personal strengths. It's important to build trust and confidence in your coworkers. Each and every teammate is vital to help the team feel supported and continue to achieve great results," said Sams.

Sams will drive the strategic vision and marketing growth initiatives at LBIG to advance the company's mission and bring further success through his new role.

"Jeff brings valuable insight and lively initiatives to our marketing team. We look forward to seeing all LBIG can accomplish with Jeff onboard," said Brad Phillips, chief executive officer of Liberty Bankers Insurance Group.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected group of insurance companies that offers a variety of life, health, and wealth products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, and American Monumental Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

