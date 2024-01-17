Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Names John Blocher as new Chief Risk Officer

Accomplished Leader Will Also Serve as Vice President, Actuary

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and wealth products, today announced the hiring of John Blocher as vice president, actuary, and chief risk officer.

"With a proven track record, Blocher brings a wealth of knowledge to the LBIG team," said David Vrla, executive vice president, chief actuary, and appointed actuary at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "His contributions to our company's enterprise risk management program will help ensure continued growth and profitability."

Prior to joining the team, Blocher served as senior actuary at Mass Mutual Ascend. He also served as director, enterprise risk management at Security Benefit, and various roles in the areas of valuation, capital management, and reinsurance for annuity, life, and health lines of business.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Liberty Bankers," said Blocher. "I look forward to contributing my skills and prior experience to drive success and foster growth within the organization."

Blocher is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He serves on an exam committee for the Society of Actuaries and on committees for the American Academy of Actuaries.

He graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor of science degree in industrial management.

