Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Welcomes Three Visionaries to Sales Leadership Team

Meet Thomas Guest, New Chief Marketing Officer, David Decker, New Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager for Ordinary Life, and Mike Gattorna, New Vice President of Business Development

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a national provider of life, health, and wealth products, recently promoted Thomas Guest to chief marketing officer, named David Decker as the senior vice president and national sales manager for ordinary life and welcomed Mike Gattorna as the new vice president of business development.

Guest joined LBIG in 2022 and previously served as the senior vice president of business development. As the new chief marketing officer, Guest will oversee the development and execution of marketing strategies across all channels. This promotion is a testament to Guest's leadership, dedication, and goal-oriented mindset that will continue to be an invaluable asset to LBIG.

LBIG welcomes David Decker as the new senior vice president and national sales manager for ordinary life. Decker comes to LBIG with more than 38 years of experience in the insurance industry with a proven track record of success in driving sales growth and developing high-performing teams at other major insurance companies. LBIG is eager to see Decker's expertise in action as he oversees ordinary life sales operations.

Gattorna is LBIG's new vice president of business development. Gattorna launched his career in the health insurance industry in 2005 and has become an expert in the Medicare field. Before joining LBIG, he was the national sales manager at a large insurance company, and he hosts his own Medicare Marketing & Sales podcast to train and educate new agents. Gattorna will manage and implement strategies that align with LBIG's goals, ensuring ongoing success across various channels.

"Thomas, David, and Mike are all outstanding leaders and innovators, and their tailored skillsets pair perfectly with LBIG's goals of operational excellence and market leadership across all channels," said Jeff Sams, President of Marketing at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected group of insurance companies that offers a variety of life, health, and wealth products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, and American Monumental Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

