Liberty Cannabis Now Adult-Use in Detroit

Liberty Cannabis Detroit in Corktown Welcomes Customers Seeking Recreational Cannabis

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Cannabis announced that its Detroit store in Corktown, opened in 2020 for medical patients, is now officially licensed for adult-use sales. The dispensary is located at 2540 Rosa Parks Boulevard and store hours are Monday, Wednesday - Saturday 11 AM - 7 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 6 PM.

"The people of Detroit deserve access to the highest quality cannabis whether they are a patient or a consumer, so we're excited to expand access to serve both with a new adult-use license for our provisioning center in Detroit," said Buzz Thomas, CEO of North Corktown Legacy, doing business as Liberty Cannabis. "The bustling neighborhood of Corktown is lively, trendy, and has a unique identity and charm. It's been the perfect location for Liberty Cannabis and we now look forward to welcoming a new set of customers into the store."

Just off of I-75 on Rosa Parks Boulevard in Corktown, Liberty Cannabis' mission is to use cannabis for good, to build community, in addition to promoting health and wellness for patients and consumers. In 2022, Liberty partnered with various nonprofits and organizations across Metro Detroit, including the Detroit's Motor City Makeover, Gleaners Community Food Bank and other local shelters and food banks for neighborhood cleanups, food rescues and year-end food and holiday drives

In addition to the widest variety of high quality flower, edibles and concentrates at competitive prices, consumers and patients can download the Liberty Wallet App before stopping in for a visit. In the app customers can shop without cash and earn rewards towards future Liberty purchases.

About NCL/Liberty Cannabis

North Corktown Legacy (NCL), which does business as Liberty Cannabis Detroit is led by CEO, Buzz Thomas – a tenth generation Detroiter who has dedicated his life in service to the city of Detroit. NCL has a rich history of community engagement in both the state of Michigan and the City of Detroit. In addition to providing access to high quality cannabis, NCL/Liberty Cannabis is committed to empowering the community in Corktown and creating meaningful economic opportunities for all Detroiters with a focus on education and employment initiatives that can turn our city into a hub for cannabis entrepreneurship and thought leadership across the country.

