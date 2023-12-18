Liberty Cannabis Somerville Now Open for Adult-Use

Liberty Cannabis Somerville Welcomes New Customers Seeking Recreational Cannabis

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Cannabis, the retail arm of Holistic Industries, today announced its Somerville store is now officially open for adult-use. Liberty Cannabis Somerville is located at 304 Somerville Ave and store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 AM-8 PM and Sunday 11 AM-5 PM.

Liberty Somerville is the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts, the canna-curious and even for first-time patients and customers in the Somerville area. Now, both medical and adult-use customers will be able to stock up on their favorite products and gifts before the holidays.

One of Liberty Cannabis' biggest missions is to use cannabis to build community. At Liberty Cannabis, it is believed that cannabis can cultivate better health, prosperity, and communities. The Liberty Team has worked with various nonprofits and organizations in the local Somerville area. Several former and current initiatives and key partnerships include:

  • Gold Sponsor for Somerville's "Good Food for All" community campaign
  • Gold Sponsor for Somerville's annual Holiday Stroll (in partnership with Union Square Main Streets)
  • Silver Sponsor for Somerville's annual "What the Fluff" festival
  • Key partner with the Community Action Agency of Somerville (CAAS) who brought the "Evicted" exhibit to the Armory. "Evicted," an exhibit based on Matthew Desmond's Pulitzer prize-winning book, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, ran from September 10 - November 4, 2022

"We're excited to open our doors to adult-use customers at our Somerville location and continue to provide a seamless retail experience for both patients and customers," said Josh Genderson, Founder and CEO, Holistic Industries. "While we are expanding our retail footprint across the state, our team remains committed to providing a tailored, educational approach to cannabis."

Liberty Cannabis' other locations across Massachusetts are in Springfield and Easthampton. Be sure to download the Liberty Wallet App before you stop by for a visit; in the app you can shop and earn rewards that go towards future Liberty purchases. You can learn more at: https://libertycannabis.com/rewards/

About Holistic Industries

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Holistic Industries is among the largest private multi-state cannabis operators (MSO) in the U.S. and has grow/processing and retail operations across the country including California, Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. Founded by Josh Genderson in 2011, Holistic Industries has grown into a national medical and consumer goods company, a cultivation and extraction network, and a Liberty-branded retail dispensary chain. Holistic Industries was founded to provide patients access to the highest-quality cannabis medicines and has grown quickly with this ethos in mind. As Holistic has entered adult-use markets, the company has built a reputation for delivering exceptional products in a customer-service oriented retail environment—Liberty Cannabis dispensaries. Holistic Industries' Greenhouse of Brands includes Avitas, Cannaceutica, Do Drops, Garcia Hand Picked, Hellavated and Strane.

