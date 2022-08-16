Liberty completes acquisition of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) platform and partners on Hydrogen Hub project

Furthering net zero goals with four RNG sites in Wisconsin and hydrogen consortium in New York

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty (RNG), LLC ("Liberty"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) , announced today the recent completion of its acquisition of Sandhill Advanced Biofuels, LLC ("Sandhill"). Sandhill is a developer of renewable natural gas ("RNG") anaerobic digestion projects located on dairy farms, with a portfolio of four projects in the state of Wisconsin. The completion of this acquisition represents the Company's first investment in non-regulated renewable natural gas.

"The Sandhill portfolio of projects is an important one for Liberty: it gives us an opportunity to apply our expertise in renewable development to an energy-generation method known for its low net carbon intensity, and gives us a strategic foothold in a highly attractive sector of the RNG market," said Jeff Norman, Chief Development Officer, AQN. "More and more, our corporate customers are demanding renewable energy sources to fuel their operations. In conjunction with our investments in wind, solar and hydro, RNG will help us expand our renewables capabilities, and get us closer to meeting our net-zero goals."

Once all four projects are fully operational, they will sequester methane from dairy operations to produce an aggregate of ~500 MMBTU/day of RNG for the transportation sector. The farm-based biodigesters and upgrading systems use anaerobic digestions to produce negative carbon-intensity RNG which is injected into the natural gas pipeline system, displacing carbon-based natural gas. Additionally, the projects are expected to provide local farmers with ancillary revenue and support their efforts to optimize waste management and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Two of the sites are now fully operational with the other two anticipated to come online in 2023. "We're keen to apply our development skills to projects in the RNG space," Mr. Norman added, "and, in the spirit of our company's business model and values, we remain committed to working with local stakeholders as we seek to build out this new business segment."

In addition, continuing its investment into innovative clean energy fuel solutions, Liberty has signed on as one of over forty hydrogen ecosystem partners participating in a multi-state agreement led by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The consortium of partners will contribute to the development of a proposal to become one of at least four regional clean energy hydrogen hubs to support New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to reduce GHG emissions 85 percent by 2050.

Mr. Norman noted, "Liberty is committed to delivering innovative clean energy solutions to its customers and communities, and forging strategic partnerships with like-minded public and private stakeholders focused on advancing the adoption of cost-effective, clean energy solutions for a collective sustainable future."

