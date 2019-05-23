Liberty Defense and HEXWAVE Featured on FOX News

VANCOUVER and SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, is announcing that the company was featured on FOX 13 in Utah.

The segment featured interviews with Utah Attorney General, Sean Reyes and Liberty CEO, Bill Riker.

Watch the full segment online here.

"We continue to receive overwhelming interest in our HEXWAVE product and its potential to make public venues safer. This recent news on the Utah's Attorney General interest in HEXWAVE has certainly created additional interest in the State of Utah and provides further validation of the technology behind HEXWAVE and the opportunities that exist" said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Safety and security touches everyone, and we are very pleased that HEXWAVE is on the leading edge of bringing the most up-to-date protection to communities around the US and beyond."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Fox 13

Fox 13 is a Fox-affiliated television station licensed to Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. The station is owned by the Tribune Broadcasting subsidiary of the Tribune Media Company. The station has a large network of broadcast translators that extend its over-the-air coverage throughout Utah, as well as portions of Nevada. The station runs segments and news online at fox13now.com and connects with viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the feature on Fox 13 Now and our market awareness programs. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: there is no assurance that Fox 13 Now will keep the feature live on the website and the success of the Company's "go to market" strategy. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

All amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

