Liberty Defense Announces Collaboration with Micro-X

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical and marketing collaboration agreement with Micro-X Inc, the US subsidiary of Micro-X Ltd. (ASX:MX1) to explore a combined technology offering with Liberty's HEXWAVE walk-through screening portal for enhanced people and passenger screening in aviation or commercial security settings.

The combination of Micro X's advanced baggage screener and Liberty's award winning HEXWAVE walk through portal will provide an enhanced curb to gate security solution while increasing the flow of people at checkpoints for aviation and commercial applications globally.

HEXWAVE is a next generation, high throughput, contactless threat detection system, for concealed metallic and nonmetallic objects, using AI to provide automated decisions to the security operators to process people at speed.

Micro-X Ltd is an award winning, Australian Securities Exchange listed hi-tech company developing and commercializing a range of innovative x-ray imaging products for global health and security markets, based on proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube (CNT) emitter technology. Micro-X has a design and production facility in Adelaide, Australia and a technical and commercial team based in Seattle supporting its rapidly expanding US business.

In November 2020, Micro-X announced it had been selected for funding by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a passenger self-service security screening portal and a miniaturized x-ray computed tomography (CT) passenger baggage screening system.

"Micro-X's technology could transform airport security across America, enabling faster and more reliable x-ray baggage screening, re-imagining airport checkpoints," said Michael Lanzaro, President & CTO of Liberty Defense. "We are very excited to be collaborating with Micro-X, a truly innovative x-ray technology company that is uniquely positioned to change the concept of operations for security screening at airports and commercial settings. We see tremendous integration synergies for our HEXWAVE people screening platform, working alongside the x-ray baggage technology from Micro-X, forming a new commercial checkpoint screening portal for our customers."

"Liberty Defense has an experienced team in the security market, and we were very impressed by the innovative HEXWAVE product," said Brian Gonzales, CEO Micro-X Inc. "This partnership is a natural fit, and I'm looking forward to bringing our teams together to develop a revolutionary screening approach at checkpoints across the globe."

Early collaborative work has been moving forward and will include market research and collecting customer feedback.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

