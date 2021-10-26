Liberty Defense Attracts Prominent Industry Talent to Advance its Threat Detection Technology

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty Defense" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that it has attracted two recognized industry leaders to its team: Ajay Subramanian and Jeffrey S. Gordon.

Subramanian and Gordon will be based in the Company's newly designed headquarters in Wilmington, MA, just north of Boston, and will be working on the Company's High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) body scanner and airport shoe screener, both of which are licensed exclusively to Liberty Defense, funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Both technologies have the potential to transform checkpoint screening at the airport to make it safer and more efficient.

"As airports and event venues begin to welcome back larger crowds, it will be imperative to ensure that these guests feel safe," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Easing people's apprehension that is driven by the pandemic and high levels of social unrest can be achieved with technologies that enable no-contact and high-throughput screening to reduce lines and wait times. Further, if guests can be confident that dangerous items are kept out of these places, we can significantly improve their experience."

Subramanian and Gordon will also serve as key members of the technology team that is responsible for driving the successful development and deployment of HEXWAVE™, the Company's flagship product. HEXWAVE offers physically distant screening that rapidly scans individuals using low-power radar technology to create 3D images that are readable by artificial intelligence, which analyzes them to detect both metal and nonmetal weapons, as well as explosives, or other items of interest.

Jeffrey Gordon, who will serve as Liberty Defense's VP of Engineering, is an accomplished engineering professional with over 35 years' experience leading the development of ground breaking sensing products for the military, medical, industrial, and commercial markets, including the ubiquitous Personnel Body Scanner Systems (Provision™) that were developed by L3-Harris (now Leidos) and can be seen deployed across most U.S. and EU airport checkpoints. Gordon also spent five years at General Electric Global Research developing roadmaps for imaging and sensor technologies. He holds a BS from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, an MS in Experimental Physics from UC Los Angeles, and a PhD from UC Berkeley. He has particular expertise in technology strategy for advanced Radio-Frequency RF and infrared (IR) sensing and AI / machine learning techniques.

Ajay Subramanian joins Liberty Defense's as its principal RF Design Engineer. For the last 12 years, Subramanian served as a senior-level engineer at Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor and with core manufacturing concentrations in weapons and military, as well as commercial electronics. Besides his focus on RF design, including MMIC's and mixed signal/RFIC designs, he served as the company's liaison with DARPA and authored several conference papers and patents in the area of Wideband High Frequency. Ajay holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Florida State University, an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Central Florida and is in the process of completing his PhD from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"We are fortunate and excited that both Jeffrey and Ajay have decided to join the Liberty team. They are best-in-class talents who believe in our mission and want the opportunity to develop our cutting-edge HD-AIT and HEXWAVE people screening solutions," said Michael Lanzaro, President and CTO of Liberty Defense. We look forward to working with Jeff and Ajay to bring these new technologies to market."

For more information about Liberty and to subscribe to company updates, visit: https://libertydefense.com

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director



About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

www.libertydefense.com

