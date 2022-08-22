Liberty Defense Commences Beta Testing HEXWAVE System

ATLANTA, Ga. and WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that today it has officially begun beta testing the HEXWAVE™ system at its first beta site, one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States.

The HEXWAVE walkthrough security detection system uses millimeter wave, video-rate 3D imaging, and artificial intelligence to detect and identify weapons and other dangerous items, including both metal and non-metal threats such as 3D-printed ghost guns. HEXWAVE does not require people to divest coats, cell phones, keys, or other benign items. The system provides security operators with an automatic go/no-go decision, and a seamless experience for venue patrons.

"Visitors and worshipers should not have to worry about their safety," said Dixit Suthar, security system administrator for the temple. "The temple receives thousands of visitors each week. The goal of increasing security screening is to stay ahead of threats today and promote peace of mind. With HEXWAVE, we were drawn to the potential of enhanced detection of metallic and non-metallic objects with a better view of new types of threats beyond guns and knives. Non-metallic explosives are a concern, be they liquid, powder, or plastic, as they are not detectable by other walkthrough screening technology on the market today. We are excited to trial the HEXWAVE and partner with Liberty."

As a global Hindu religious and social organization with 3,300 temples around the world, the organization has several temples located throughout North America and is the first house of worship to sign on with Liberty to test HEXWAVE. The beta testing will be conducted by screening visitors and worshipers inside the temple, as well as controlled testing that will be compared with Liberty's own internal data.

"After over six years of development and significant investment in the technology, we are very pleased to announce that today we have achieved a major milestone on Liberty's path to commercialization," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are thrilled to have the HEXWAVE system in the field and operated by security staff of key industry-leading organizations representing our target verticals. Collecting data and market feedback during the beta trial period will be invaluable to our success."

As previously announced, the Company will also deploy beta units in several settings, including an MLB stadium, a large state university, and major airports for airline employee screening. Beta testing will continue over the coming 12 weeks.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

