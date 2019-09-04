Liberty Defense Confirms DTC Eligibility for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "LDDFF"

TSXV: SCAN

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd . ("Liberty") ( TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2 ; OTCQB:LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, wishes to announce that the company has completed the eligibility requirements of the Depository Trust Company (DTC). Prior to DTC eligibility, American investors were required to pay an additional fee to acquire Liberty Defense shares. Now, the company has opened its market up to American trading in a single step, and hopes to continue to grow awareness, interest, and investment while changing the security industry with HEXWAVE.

"As Liberty Defense develops further, securing DTC eligibility is a major milestone for the company,' said Liberty CEO Bill Riker. "American investors will now be able to freely and with ease get involved with Liberty Defense as the company continues to work on the American-developed, American-made HEXWAVE and starts to integrate it into communities around the US."

Liberty's common shares are now easily assessable on three exchanges; on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "SCAN", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, under the symbol "LD2", and now on the OTCQB under the symbol "LDDFF".

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About the Depository Trust Company (DTC)

The DTC is one of the world's largest securities depositories. Founded in 1973 and based in New York City, the DTC is organized as a limited purpose trust company and provides safekeeping through electronic record-keeping of securities balances. It also acts as a clearinghouse to process and settle trades in corporate and municipal securities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to DTC eligibility and trading on the OTCQB. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: there is no assurance that Liberty will continue trading on the OTCQB. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

All amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

