Liberty Defense Launches Artificial Intelligence Platform for Improved Automatic Detection in the HEXWAVE System

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has readied for use in the field its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, a core part of its HEXWAVE™ walkthrough people screening system.

AI is transforming every part of the technology sector by creating intelligent machines that simulate human intelligence to do things like perform complex tasks, reduce human errors, predict outcomes, and make decisions.

"The HEXWAVE truly delivers next generation capability, and we are always training and optimizing our AI platform to make the system 'future proof' so we can help our customers stay one step ahead of emerging threats and bad actors," says Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We will be able to deliver over-the-air software updates to systems in the field in the future and have the capability to develop custom algorithms for different customers and market needs."

Liberty's AI-based HEXWAVE system provides automatic threat detection – in real time – of metallic objects and also non-metallic threats like plastic, liquid, and powder explosives, 3D printed ghost guns, or other prohibited items. HEXWAVE's AI capability to detect non-metallic threats distinguishes it from other competing technologies focused only on metallic threats.

Liberty Defense's team of industry-leading technology experts has created a proprietary AI platform that uses AI machine learning and deep learning algorithms to train the system to recognize specific objects at speeds no human eye or brain could compute.





The AI can view massive amounts of imaging data in real time to alarm on concealed threats and give security operators the go/no-decision.





The AI has been trained to also ignore common like cell phones, wallets, and keys, that can be left in pockets with jackets left on for quicker, seamless screening.

"To get the AI to commercial readiness has been a huge undertaking and we are finally ready to get this in the hands of customers," says Michael Lanzaro, President and CTO of Liberty Defense. "We were able to use the data collected during beta testing at customer sites to enhance the system's detection performance. We are excited to introduce our AI platform to the market."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio.

