Liberty Defense Receives Order for Multiple HEXWAVE Units from Los Alamos National Laboratory

High-security nuclear laboratory to beta test HEXWAVE walkthrough security detection to seamlessly screen for potential threats and enhance the overall security screening process

WILMINGTON, Mass. and LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for protecting secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce that the Los Alamos National Laboratory has purchased multiple units for initial testing.

Located in northern New Mexico, Los Alamos is a multi-program, federally funded research and development center for the National Nuclear Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy. It has 900 individual facilities and over 17,000 employees who work on site.

"Security is at the forefront of everything we do at Los Alamos," said Joe Gustafson, Deployed Security for Los Alamos National Laboratory. "We're excited to be working with Liberty Defense and to conduct an initial test of the HEXWAVE system to further assist us in mitigating security concerns and working towards a customized solution for our unique and continuously evolving screening objectives."

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic items and weapons such as liquid, plastic, and powder explosives, 3D printed guns, and other user defined prohibited items – without having to divest common items allowed by the systems end user.

"Critical infrastructure protection and national security is an area of focus for Liberty Defense," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We're excited to be working collectively with Los Alamos to build a platform that addresses their specific needs."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Los Alamos National Labs

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is managed by Triad, a public service oriented, national security science organization equally owned by its three founding members: Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), and the Regents of the University of California (UC) for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

