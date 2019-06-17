Liberty Defense to Collaborate with FC Bayern München to Beta Test HEXWAVE

TSXV: SCAN

VANCOUVER and MÜNCHEN, Germany, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN; FRANKFURT: LD2 ), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the German soccer team, FC Bayern München ("FC Bayern"), a German football club based in Munich, Bavaria ("Bayern") to beta test HEXWAVE.

Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern, has a 75,000-seating capacity and is the second largest arena in Germany.

HEXWAVE uses low-power, radar imaging and artificial intelligence primarily to detect and identify weapons, while enabling a layered defense strategy for a venue, meaning the ability to detect threats at the perimeter of the property without obstructing the movement of large groups of people.

"The reception to our HEXWAVE product has been fantastic and we are excited about working alongside FC Bayern Munich, a team that is a household name in both Europe and North America," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Our ability to deploy in both indoor and outdoor settings, with covert and overt applications, sets us apart and has also been driving increasing interest from the market."

Product testing in actual facilities, in partnership with organizations such as FC Bayern, are a crucial part of the product development process for HEXWAVE to ensure that the product is aligned to market requirements. Testing in Europe will likely take place following the initial testing in North America.

Beta testing involves testing HEXWAVE in a live environment with the initial Alpha testing to occur at Liberty's Center of Excellence laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia.

Oliver Meßthaler, head of security FC Bayern München said, "We look forward to working with Liberty Defense to assess the capabilities of the HEXWAVE product."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with FC Bayern and have them sign on to become the first early adopter in Europe of this advanced technology," added Riker.

The weapons detections systems market size is expected to reach over US$7.5 billion by 2025, up from US$4.9 billion today, with public venues such as stadiums comprising 20% of the market. Europe alone is expected to make up 24% of this global market, according to a 2018 report from Homeland Security Research Corp.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About FC Bayern München

Football-Club Bayern München AG., commonly known as FC Bayern München, FCB, Bayern Munich, or FC Bayern, is a German sports club based in Munich, Bavaria (Bayern). It is best known for its professional football team, which plays in the Bundesliga, the top tier of the German football league system, and is the most successful club in German football history, having won a record 29 national titles and 19 national cups. Allianz Arena has a 75,000 seating capacity and is the second largest arena in Germany.

