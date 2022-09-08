Liberty Global and Nuance Expand Voice-Enabled TV Services to Provide Accessibility for Visually Impaired Customers

New capabilities allow for UK customers to change channels and search guides simply using their voice, making access to programming and customer service requirements easier than ever

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. announced today that Liberty Global has expanded its use of Nuance Dragon TV for Virgin Media O2 customers in the United Kingdom. The expansion includes new capabilities that provide enhanced support for visually impaired customers, such as reading aloud program information.

Nuance Dragon TV, powered by Nuance conversational AI, has proven popular worldwide with subscribers and providers alike, currently handling more than 1.5 billion interactions every month, with the average user making 100 voice requests. Over 70% of subscribers that use Dragon TV capabilities within the first month still navigate and search with their voice nine months later.

"Seamless, personalized TV experiences with voice‑enabled AI technologies are the future of entertainment, and we believe every customer should be able to experience and benefit from these capabilities," said Pieter Vervoort, Vice President Entertainment Products, Liberty Global. "By partnering with Nuance, we've made it easier for all of our customers to enjoy voice‑enabled entertainment experiences, better customer service and easier navigation between channels and apps, building upon the voice enabled services our already customers enjoy."

"Today's TV subscribers have so many options and content to sort through, with more being developed daily. A voice-enabled experience can make sorting and finding content easy, opening up new opportunities for viewers and providers alike," said Tony Lorentzen, SVP of Intelligent Engagement Solutions, Nuance. "Liberty Global continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with voice, always keeping in mind the needs of their diverse customer base. We're thrilled to further expand our partnership with them to increase accessibility and create better experiences for their subscribers."

