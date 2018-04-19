Liberty Hall Capital Partners Announces Final Closing Of First Institutional Private Equity Fund

Including pre-fund investments and co-investment capital, Liberty Hall's capital under management has increased to $545 million.

"Since we founded Liberty Hall, we have continued to execute a disciplined and successful investment strategy focused on the aerospace industry," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding Partner. "We are proud of this next milestone and would like to thank each of our partners for the tremendous confidence they have placed in us. It is a truly humbling experience to receive such support and conviction for our firm, our team and our strategy."

Liberty Hall uses a proven and repeatable investment strategy to invest $50-$150 million in equity capital over time in control buyouts of middle market businesses located in North America and Europe serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Since 2005, Liberty Hall's principals have led ten platform and eleven add-on acquisitions serving the global aerospace industry, including the Fund's four platform investments: (i) Accurus Aerospace Corporation, a leading Tier II supplier of metallic parts, kits and assemblies and processing services, (ii) AIM Aerospace Corporation, a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, engine components and thermoplastic technology, (iii) Bromford Industries, a leading supplier of complex, close tolerance engine components, fabrications and assemblies, and (iv) Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, a leading independent global designer, manufacturer and retreader of aircraft tires. These four platform businesses have completed seven add-on acquisitions under Liberty Hall's ownership.

Liberty Hall was advised by the Private Funds Advisory team of Moelis & Co. and CrossBay Capital Partners. Schulte Roth & Zabel served as Liberty Hall's fund counsel.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of $2.5 billion in equity capital in businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry and complementary industrial end markets. Liberty Hall develops actionable investment strategies for attractive segments of the aerospace and defense industry and then partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire leading businesses serving these segments and, together with them, develops sound, long-term strategic plans to build these businesses through a combination of strategic investments and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any fund or product offered by Liberty Hall or its affiliates and may not be relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. Such offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to a current confidential private offering memorandum that will be provided only to qualified offerees.

