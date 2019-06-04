Liberty Hall Capital Partners Announces Promotions in Investment Team

CHARLESTON, S.C. and NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the promotions of Taylor P. Catarozoli and Jack F. Nadal to Partner, and Conor A. Malloy to Principal.

"Since the founding of our firm, we have continuously invested in and focused on the development of talent across our team," said Rowan G.P. Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "We are pleased to announce the promotions of Taylor, Jack and Conor, who have played instrumental roles in the growth of our firm and each of our thirteen platform and add-on acquisitions. Their demonstrated leadership and industry expertise will continue to play a pivotal role in both the execution of our investment strategy and creation of value within our portfolio."

Mr. Catarozoli currently leads the deal team for three of the firm's portfolio companies: Accurus Aerospace Corporation, AIM Aerospace Corporation and Onboard Systems International. He also serves on the board of directors for these portfolio companies. He joined Liberty Hall in 2012 from Oak Hill Capital Management where he was an Associate and member of its Basic Industries Group, working with Mr. Taylor and Mr. Nadal. Mr. Catarozoli began his career as an Analyst with Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in the Global Industrials Mergers & Acquisitions group. Mr. Catarozoli earned his B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin School of Business.

Mr. Nadal currently leads the deal team for two of the firm's portfolio companies: Bromford Industries and Dunlop Aircraft Tyres. He also serves on the board of directors of Bromford and Dunlop as well as another portfolio company, Aircraft Performance Group. He joined Liberty Hall in 2016 from Insight Equity where he was a Senior Vice President. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Oak Hill Capital Management as an Associate and Lazard as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications group. Mr. Nadal earned his B.B.A. and a B.A. in Economics with Distinction from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Mr. Malloy currently leads the deal team for Aircraft Performance Group and serves on its board of directors. He has also played an active role in the firm's investments in Accurus Aerospace Corporation, Bromford Industries and Dunlop Aircraft Tyres. He joined Liberty Hall in 2014 from MidOcean Partners where he was an Associate. He began his career as an Analyst with Barclays Capital in the Leveraged Finance group and the Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions and Coverage group. Mr. Malloy earned his B.A. from Brown University.

Liberty Hall's expanding team has grown to 24 professionals, including nine Operating Advisors, eleven investment professionals and four finance and operations team members, split equally between the firm's offices located in Charleston and New York City.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry and complementary industrial end markets. Liberty Hall develops actionable investment strategies for attractive segments of the aerospace and defense industry and then partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire leading businesses serving these segments and, together with them, develops sound, long-term strategic plans to build these businesses through a combination of strategic investments and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

