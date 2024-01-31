Liberty Hall Capital Partners Announces Promotions in Investment Team

Liberty Hall Capital Partners

31 Jan, 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the promotions of James C. Black to Partner and Matt G. Seely to Vice President.

"Since the founding of our firm, we have continuously invested in and focused on the development of our team," said Rowan G.P. Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "We are pleased to announce the promotions of Jamie and Matt, who have played meaningful roles in the growth of our firm and the success of our portfolio companies. Their demonstrated leadership and industry expertise will continue to play a pivotal role in both the execution of our 'hands-on' investment strategy and creation of value within our portfolio."

Mr. Black currently leads Liberty Hall's deal team for Comply365, LLC and co-leads the firm's deal team for Accurus Aerospace Corporation. He also serves on the boards of directors for these portfolio companies. In addition, he has played an instrumental role in Liberty Hall's past investments in AIM Aerospace Corporation and Onboard Systems International. Mr. Black also serves as Liberty Hall's Head of Capital Formation. He joined Liberty Hall in 2014 from Citigroup where he began his career as an Analyst in the Global Industrials group. Mr. Black earned his B.B.A., magna cum laude with honors, from the University of Georgia.

Mr. Seely currently serves on the board of directors of Comply365, LLC and has played an active role in Liberty Hall's past investments in Bromford Group and Onboard Systems International. He joined Liberty Hall in 2021 from First Reserve Corporation where he was an Associate. He began his career as an Analyst with Simmons & Company International in the Energy Services and Equipment group. Mr. Seely earned his B.S. in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

Liberty Hall's expanding team has grown to 24 professionals with over 750 years of collective aerospace and defense industry investment and operating experience, including investment professionals, finance and operations team members and Operating Advisors. The firm is located in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners
Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com.

