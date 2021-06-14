Liberty Hall Capital Partners Appoints Kevin Vicha as Chief Executive Officer of Bromford Industries

CHARLESTON, S.C., BIRMINGHAM, England and ORANGE, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, today announced the appointment of Kevin Vicha to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Bromford Industries ("Bromford"), a leading supplier of complex, close tolerance engine components, fabrications and assemblies for the global aerospace and defense and power generation industries. Mr. Vicha is succeeding Bromford's current CEO, Gary Lowe, who announced his retirement after more than twenty-nine years of service. Mr. Lowe will continue to serve as a non-executive director of Bromford.

"Over the past five years, Bromford has been transformed from a three site, UK-centric business into a leading global supplier of engine components, fabrications and assemblies with operations located in three countries on three continents. Bromford is now entering a new period of sustained growth, and Kevin is the right person to manage that growth," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "Kevin's proven track record in operations, strategy, customer relations and management of complex business environments makes him an ideal leader for Bromford. We also want to thank Gary for his many years of exemplary leadership and service over the past decade, including his leadership through our purchase of Bromford in 2016 and Bromford's strategic acquisitions of AeroCision, Accrofab Limited and Numet Machining Techniques."

Mr. Vicha added: "I am honored to take on this role and join the outstanding professionals at Bromford. For decades, Bromford has been a steadfast leader in the industry, and I look forward to working closely with the team and our customers to further realize the company's significant growth potential."

Mr. Vicha, who has over three decades of experience in the global aerospace and power generation industries, will be based at Bromford's facility in Orange, Connecticut. He joins Bromford from GKN Aerospace Engine Systems, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and oversaw the company's $1.5 billion annual business portfolio encompassing eleven manufacturing sites and 3,500 employees. Prior to GKN, he worked in senior positions at United Technologies Corporation, served as President of GE and Pratt & Whitney's joint company Engine Alliance, LLC, and also held responsibility for multi-site manufacturing businesses, Airframers and global Aftermarket Repair Sales. He began his career in power generation in the United States and Europe before transitioning to aerospace with Pratt & Whitney based at Airbus in Toulouse, France. Mr. Vicha received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and an MBA from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Lowe added: "It has been a privilege to lead and work with such a dedicated and supportive workforce and see the business expand. I wish Kevin and all those involved with Bromford every success in the future."

"It has been a pleasure working with Gary through Bromford's significant growth and transformation since our initial investment in March 2016," said Conor Malloy, Principal at Liberty Hall. "We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team to lead the next phase of Bromford's value creation."

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall develops actionable investment strategies for attractive segments of the aerospace and defense industry and then partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire leading businesses serving these segments and, together with them, develop and execute strategic and operational plans to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/.

About Bromford Industries

Bromford Industries is a leading supplier of complex, close tolerance engine components, fabrications and assemblies for the global aerospace and defense and power generation industries. Bromford serves the highest value aerospace platforms as well as a number of other civil, business aviation, military and IGT platforms. Bromford has a balanced and diversified portfolio of platforms and customers, including longstanding relationships with all key OEM customers as well as the U.S. Department of Defense. With seven global facilities located in Orange and Chester, Connecticut, United States; Birmingham, Alcester, Derby and Leicester, United Kingdom; and Bangalore, India, Bromford is currently executing a strategic plan to build its business through strategic investments in further capabilities, customers and platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.bromfordindustries.co.uk/.

For Liberty Hall: For US Media: Rowan Taylor Katherine Lee Liberty Hall Capital Partners FTI Consulting P: +1 (646) 291-2602 P: +1 (929) 213-5914 [email protected] [email protected]



For Bromford: For UK Media: Gemma Lunn Louisa Feltes Bromford Group FTI Consulting P: +44 (0) 121 683 6231 P: +44 (0) 784 338 5075 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.libertyhallcapital.com

