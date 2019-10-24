Liberty Hall Museum Appoints New Executive Director

UNION, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Museum, Inc., the organization devoted to the preservation and protection of New Jersey's first Governor's house, announced today that Rachael Goldberg has been named as Executive Director.

Rachael is a long-term employee, who has served in a number of capacities at the Museum. Her new responsibility now will be to provide direction as the Museum strengthens its unique school program and looks for ways and means to encourage repeat visitors.

John Kean, President of the Museum said, "We are particularly fortunate to be able to promote someone within our organization who has such exceptional qualifications."

Rachael began working for the Museum more than 10 years ago and has served in a number of different assignments. She is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island where she earned her degree in History. She holds a Master's Degree in American History from Monmouth University, as well as a certificate in historic preservation from Drew University.

Liberty Hall was the home of New Jersey's first elected Governor, William Livingston. Built in 1772, on the eve of the American Revolution, and passed down through seven generations of the Livingston and Kean families, Liberty Hall has been a silent witness to more than 200 years of American history.

The Livingston/Kean family has produced governors, senators, congressmen and captains of industry. No less accomplished were the ladies of Liberty Hall.

A chronicle of New Jersey and American history, as glimpsed through the experiences of one family, this Victorian-style mansion is a treasure trove of historic riches.

For further details, please contact Maryellen McVeigh, Senior Educational Programming Consultant, Liberty Hall Museum. Email: marymcv@kean.edu Telephone: 908-527-0400

SOURCE Liberty Hall Museum

