Liberty Health Sciences Announces Opening Of 18th Dispensary In Florida And Fourth Location In Tampa

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today it will open its fourth dispensary in Tampa, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total footprint of outlets to 18 locations in Florida.

Located at 2814 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tampa, FL., the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new store includes an attractive retail and reception area, along with a private consultation room and waiting area. As with all of Liberty's dispensaries, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.

"We are delighted that our 18th dispensary is being opened in the Tampa Bay area," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This fourth location in the region solidifies our strong presence and commitment to our patients living in and around Florida's west coast. As our patient base continues to grow, we want to ensure that we are providing them sufficient and conveniently located outlets where they can source their medicine."

Liberty provides high quality cannabis products in Florida. Each of the Company's dispensaries carries a complete assortment of products including capsules, concentrates, distillates, oral solutions, topicals, transdermals, vaporizers, devices and smokable flower. Liberty's sleek, modern dispensaries provide a professional and welcoming environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who help patients select the right products for their optimal wellbeing.

Liberty currently operates 17 dispensaries across Florida in the following locations:

Dania Beach

Miami

Palm Harbor

St. Petersburg

Tampa (Hyde Park)

Winter Haven

Merritt Island

Tallahassee

North Miami Port St. Lucie

Summerfield

Orange Park

Gainesville

Cape Coral

Boca Raton

Bonita Springs

Panama City

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

