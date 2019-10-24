Liberty Health Sciences Announces Opening Of 19th Florida Dispensary In Pensacola; Second Panhandle Location

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it will open its 19th and largest Florida dispensary in Pensacola, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Located at 7152 North Davis Highway Pensacola, FL., the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new 6,434 square foot store includes a spacious retail and reception area, along with two private consultation rooms and a large waiting room. As with all of Liberty's dispensaries, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.

"We are excited to deliver on our continuing commitment to improve the quality of our patients' lives by providing access to our premium cannabis products right here in the beautiful and historic heart of Pensacola," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Our patients in the panhandle will now have two locations in the most western region in the Florida Panhandle. Our new dispensary sits in one of the busiest corridors in Pensacola, where our patients can enjoy the accessibility and convenience of this beautiful location."

Liberty continues to steadily expand its operations throughout Florida and plans to open five additional dispensaries in November, subject to Florida Department of Health approval. The Company prides itself on providing customers safe, consistent products – from discreet capsules and transdermal patches to premium flower products and pods. Liberty's dispensary teams are specially trained to answer questions about the various products it sells and how to best use them to meet their specific needs.

Liberty currently operates 18 dispensaries across Florida in the following locations:

• Dania Beach • Port St. Lucie • Miami • Summerfield • Palm Harbor • Orange Park • St. Petersburg • Gainesville • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Cape Coral • Winter Haven • Boca Raton • Merritt Island • Bonita Springs • Tallahassee • Panama City • North Miami • Tampa (Tetra)

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

