Liberty Health Sciences Announces Successful Launch of Whole Flower Smokable Products; Strategic Changes

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it successfully launched sales of its whole flower smokeable products as well as its pre-rolled cannabis cigarette products this past weekend. Liberty is also pleased to announce that Mr. Jeff Chan, Liberty's Vice President, Finance will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer following the previously announced resignation of Mr. Rene Gulliver as Chief Financial Officer effective April 14, 2019.

Launch of Whole Flower Smokeable Products

On April 19, 2019, Liberty officially launched sales of its whole flower smokeable products and pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes in selected dispensaries across the state, under its Liberty Health Sciences house brand. This resulted in Liberty's highest grossing weekend in its operational history.

"Our sales results from our first weekend of flower sales went beyond expectations," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This justifies our investment into our massive Liberty 360 facility, in which we expect to continue to increase our production capability and thereby better serve all patients across Florida."

Strategic Changes

As discussed above, Mr. Jeff Chan, Liberty's Vice President, Finance was appointed interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 14, 2019. Mr. Chan joined Liberty as Vice President, Finance in May 2018. He was previously employed by several publicly traded companies, most recently serving as Vice President, Finance at Orvana Minerals Corp. from 2013 to 2018. Mr. Chan earned his CPA, CA while employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Liberty continues its search for a permanent US-based Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Scott Meyers, previously announced to be serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will remain as Liberty's Director of Finance.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities maximizes returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy, and other regulators, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the Company's planned expansion and opening of the Liberty 360 facility, expectations concerning employment numbers , and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

