Liberty Health Sciences Appoints George Gremse To The Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that George Gremse has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately, replacing retiring board member Jeremy Straub. Gremse will serve as Liberty's Chair of the Audit Committee.

"On behalf of Liberty, we would like to thank Jeremy for his continuous support and invaluable guidance during his tenure as Board of Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, and we wish him much success in all of his future endeavors," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We are excited to welcome George to the Liberty Health Sciences Board of Director who will take over as Chair of the Audit Committee. George complements our board of directors' skills and experience and I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to enhance value for all of our shareholders. He comes to us with an abundance of high-level corporate experience and possess exemplary financial acumen."

Gremse has held senior management positions in both Fortune 500 companies and startups. He is a past member of the Board of Directors at MetroBroward Economic Development Corporation and President of Jolizmo Consulting and Investments, Inc. His career encompasses significant strategic and tactical operational experience within start-ups, mergers and roll ups in Florida, across North America, and internationally. His business experience has provided him the opportunities to develop strong skills in P&L management, enterprise strategies, acquisition management, and franchise development and management.

Gremse served in South America in the Peace Corps and holds a B.S. from Cornell University and an MBA from Baruch College of the City University of New York. He currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing date and the sale of the specified assets in Florida and Ohio. There is no certainty that the transactions will be completed by the anticipated closing date or at all. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

