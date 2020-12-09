Liberty Health Sciences Appoints Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, today announced it has hired Darrin Potter as Vice President of Operations. Potter will report directly to the interim CEO, George Gremse.

In his new role, Potter will be responsible for driving the organization's growth by leveraging Liberty's cultivation, processing, extraction, packaging, and distribution operations. He will also manage the expansion of the LHS360 production facility in Gainesville.

Potter has a proven background in the cannabis industry as an award-winning cannabis production executive with over 12 years' experience in the medical and recreational cannabis markets. During his career, Potter has served in an operations consultative capacity, focusing on new methods to improve product quality and yield, as well as having managed a company's full facilities operations.

"Liberty's production decreased this past summer creating some shortages of product in the dispensaries over the past few months," said George Gremse, interim CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "New genetics and SOPs were introduced, and the results are starting to show. Darrin is a strong, experienced leader. His comprehensive industry background adds a high level of expertise that will serve the company and our patients well. His focus will be on continuing to improve the quality and quantity of Liberty's product offerings. We are confident that Darrin will be an outstanding addition to our team and has what it takes to lead the Company to another level of success. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Prior to joining Liberty, Potter served as Vice President of Production at iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. At iAnthus he worked directly with cultivation department managers across US assets to create and maintain company standards, develop best practice protocols to reduce production costs, and leverage industry relationships for best pricing on cultivation and processing materials. Potter also worked as Chief Horticulture Officer for GrowHealthy Holdings, where he coordinated a design team for its 200,000 + square foot Indoor / Greenhouse / Shade house production facility.

"I look forward to refining the business processes already in place at Liberty, continue to develop quality products and provide the best user experience in Florida," said Darrin Potter, Vice President of Operations of Liberty Health Sciences. "My goal is to bring online more award-winning genetics, exciting new product offerings and increase production as we continue to strengthen our existing customer relationships and expand our reach."

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

