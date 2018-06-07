Liberty Health Sciences commends Congressional push to let states follow their own cannabis rules

"This is a game-changer," said Liberty Health Sciences CEO George Scorsis. "Reputable and responsible medical cannabis companies providing important pain relief and treatment options, deserve the right to conduct business in a transparent matter with a full suite of legal protections in states where cannabis is legal. Federal law is finally catching up with the evolution of attitudes toward cannabis," he added. "As the list of its potential health benefits grows the stigma slips away, and Liberty is strategically positioned to move forward free of outdated restrictions."

The bipartisan Senate bill titled "Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) Act" will amend the existing Controlled Substances Act to say it no longer applies to those following state or tribal laws "relating to the manufacture, production, possession, distribution, dispensation, administration or delivery of marihuana". The STATES Act is co-sponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Gardner and was unveiled this afternoon via a press conference on Capitol Hill.

"The federal government is closing its eyes and plugging its ears while 46 states have acted. The bipartisan STATES Act fixes this problem once and for all by taking a states' rights approach to the legal marijuana question" said Senator Gardner in a statement today. "The bipartisan, commonsense bill ensures the federal government will respect the will of the voters - whether that is legalization or prohibition - and not interfere in any states' legal marijuana industry."

This latest move is part of a groundswell of action pushing for the relaxation of regulations on the U.S. cannabis industry. In March, the 2018 omnibus appropriations bill, passed by Congress, included the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer Amendment which overturned Justice Department restrictions on medical cannabis. Adding higher profile power to the movement, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell introduced the hemp farming act to remove federal roadblocks to industrial hemp cultivation, and days later, New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer announced that he would introduce legislation to federally decriminalize marijuana in the coming days.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

