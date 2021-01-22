Liberty Health Sciences Continues Expansion in Florida's Southwest with Opening of its 29th store in Fort Meyers

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a Florida licensed medical marijuana provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today that it has opened its 29th retail location in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Liberty Fort Meyers, located at 8951 Daniels Parkway, is a spacious facility that provides ample parking and a well-trained staff to assist patients and answer questions about products and review doctor recommendations. The new dispensary carries the full Liberty Health Sciences suite of cannabis brands that are tailored to provide patients with the best quality-of-life wellness products. The dispensary's operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Liberty will be opening new locations throughout the year to continually provide patient-driven customer service and access to the broadest assortment of premium medical cannabis products and devices across the state," said George Gremse, interim CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "In February we will open a store in Ft. Pierce, St. Lucie County to increase our presence on the east coast of the state and Port Charlotte in Charlotte County to serve the southwest. In March we plan to open locations in the Florida panhandle in Mary Ester and central Florida in the city of Sebring located in Highlands County.

Liberty plans to open nine more dispensaries through the spring and summer of this year for a total of 42 locations throughout Florida, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences is an integrated "seed-to-sale" company that provides medical marijuana products to patients throughout the State of Florida. All its cultivation and processing is done at its 387-acre Gainesville, Florida facility. Patients purchase products either through Liberty's statewide network of dispensaries or via company provided home delivery. Liberty's stock trades in the United States on the OTCQX market under the symbol LHSIF and on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol LHS. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

