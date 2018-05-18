Liberty Health Sciences Continues Rollout of its Cannabis Education Centers with new Location in Tampa, Florida

"This is a very exciting day for Liberty with the opening of the Tampa CEC happening just hours after our grand opening ceremony celebration for our St. Petersburg's CEC that we opened a couple of weeks ago," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "The Tampa location, located within a private hospital, provides the greatest level of convenience and access for the patients visiting the hospital. Our unparalleled service and approach to patient care sets Liberty apart as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth strategy for Florida, with additional locations to be announced in the coming weeks."

The Tampa CEC is the second CEC serving the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg area, an area that has experienced significant growth over the past few years and has a current population of almost 3 million residents.

Liberty's Cannabis Education Centers offer patients access to high quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis. Each location provides exceptional patient care through a comprehensive educational platform that includes tools, resources and compassionate one-on-one consultations geared towards informing patients on medical cannabis use.

All of Liberty's CEC locations in Florida will offer a wide variety of products and brands, such as Aphria, Mary's Medicinals and Incredibles Edibles. These products will provide patients in need with a variety of options to meet their needs across all state-approved methods of cannabis consumption including vapes, oils, tinctures and capsules.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

For more information, please visit libertyhealthsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the growth of demand and registered patient counts in Florida and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

