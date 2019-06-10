Liberty Health Sciences Continues To Expand Its Line Of Top Brands; Introducing Papa's Herb™️ and Lemon and Grass

This comes on the heels of the Company introducing its new house brand of products. Liberty also added Pretty Pistil to its inventory, replacing all of its Solei branded products, subject to Florida Department of Health approval.

"These are exciting times for Liberty Health Sciences," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We continue to solidify our strategy by introducing great products and great brands for all of our patients in Florida. As the Florida medicinal market continues to evolve, our task is to instinctually respond to our patients requests and provide them with the best quality of life medicinal products on the market today. Our Papa's Herb™️ low THC flower-derived products have an attractive price point, and we expect a positive response from our patients.

"Additionally, introducing the Lemon and Grass line of products is truly refreshing. We are very excited to launch these products, as we continue to aggressively expand our overall product offering. We want our patients to have multiple options while visiting our lovely dispensaries."

Papa's Herb™️ specializes in providing value products to the market. The brand highly prioritizes and is hyper-focused on their customers first. They offer quality Flower products at an always accessible price-point for all to enjoy. Papa's Herb™️ is Flower For the People. Lemon and Grass products are aimed for patients that prefer topicals and oral solutions with a natural twist. This addition expands Liberty's topicals and oral solutions offerings.

"We are proud to announce the expansion of our rapidly growing brand, Papa's Herb™️, into the Florida cannabis market," said Max Benitah, a spokesperson for Papa's Herb™️. "Our ultimate goal is to provide the customers in every market we enter with products that stand for quality and affordability, while actively supporting the communities we work in. We have seen great success with our brand in such a short amount of time in the most competitive cannabis market in the world, California. We are excited to bring Papa's Herb back to the market it was initially born out of. Florida is the home of Papa's Herb™️."

A spokesperson for Lemon and Grass said, "We are excited to introduce our portfolio of cannabis (pain) relief products to Florida. We combine nature, tech and science to enhance people's lives with our proprietary, cannabis infused oral and topical applications."

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

