Liberty Health Sciences Enters Licensing Agreement With The Werc Shop

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF)www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has entered into an in-licensed agreement with The Werc Shop for its patented and patent-pending terpene technology. The Werc Shop is a world-renowned scientific consulting group recognized as the leaders in cannabis terpene analysis and terpene-based formulations, and its cutting-edge technology will enable Liberty to provide superior, standardized, and consistent medical cannabis products to the Florida market.

"We are excited to be working with such a powerful technology," said Victor E. Mancebo, interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Dr. Jeffrey Raber and his team have an incredible depth of understanding of the science of cannabis, which is reflected in the professional products they deliver to the market. Cannabis compositions created by The Werc Shop have long been market leaders on the West Coast, and we're excited to bring this technology and know-how to Florida. With access to this team and their intellectual property, Liberty will rapidly advance on our efforts to deliver the best cannabis products to the patients of Florida."

Liberty focuses on providing the patient with a tailored experience that ultimately delivers the right medicine to meet their ailment's needs. Accessing technology that enables the creation of customized cannabis compositions will improve upon Liberty's goal of delivering the right cannabis medicine to each and every patient.

"We're very excited to bring our cannabis formulation expertise to Florida with Liberty Health Sciences," said Jeffrey C. Raber, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Werc Shop. "This relationship will further our goals of delivering superior cannabis formulations to adults across the wellness spectrum. We look forward to developing specialized cannabis compositions for the Florida market through our relationship with Liberty."

"At Liberty, we pride ourselves in providing our patients with the highest quality medicinal cannabis products in the market," said Mancebo. "Partnering with The Werc Shop solidifies our commitment to provide top grade cannabis derived products for our patients."

The Werc Shop has been developing proprietary scientific solutions for medical cannabis markets since 2010 and currently holds eight issued patents in connection with their technologies. The Werc Shop delivers sophisticated and standardized complex cannabis products in a safe and effective manner through its suite of proprietary technologies and know-how.

About The Werc Shop

Founded in 2010, The Werc Shop® was the first company to analyze the fingerprints of over a thousand unique cannabis strains, building a scientific knowledge-base that spurred the global terpene market. This scientific foundation is the basis for all of our terpene and flavor blends. The Werc Shop formulations contain over 60 different components and represent the most TRUE TO PLANT™ formulations on the market today.

Today, The Werc Shop is dedicated to helping licensed cannabis businesses innovate and produce the highest-quality products that meet the diverse needs of the cannabis consumer through use of our proprietary intellectual property via our consulting and formulation services. The Werc Shop scientists have more than 100 years of combined experience studying cannabis and developing world-class products, supported by a broad foundation of issued and pending patents world-wide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com

