Liberty Health Sciences Expands Operations in the New Year; Opens its 23rd Dispensary in Lakeland, FL.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis announced today it will open its 23rd Florida dispensary in Lakeland, making it Liberty's second store to open in Polk County. The Lakeland location will open on Friday, January 17, 2020, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health, and serve a population in excess of 110,000.

Liberty continues to provide patients with best-in-class customer service, educational resources, and unwavering commitment to accessibility. Its newest dispensary, located at 6990 South Florida Avenue Lakeland, FL. 33813, offers Polk County area patients premium quality medical cannabis products in a 3,392 square foot dispensary comprised of an innovative display and retail area, private consultation and waiting room. The store will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. As with all other Liberty locations, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.

"We are thrilled to continue building our presence in Florida and increasing our footprint in the Central West region of the state," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Liberty's objective has always been to provide easy access to our patients, even in areas that may be more remote than others. Convenience is key to our success and sets us apart from the competition. We look forward to seeing all of our patients in the region as we inaugurate our Lakeland store this Friday at 10 a.m."

Liberty plans to open five additional dispensaries by the end of February, subject to Department of Health approval. The Company offers a wide array of precision dosed, CBD and THC formulations across its entire portfolio of cannabis offerings.

Liberty also operates dispensaries in the following locations:

• Boca Raton • Palm Harbor • Bonita Springs • Panama City • Bradenton • Pensacola • Cape Coral • Port St. Lucie • Dania Beach • Sarasota • Gainesville • St. Petersburg • Merritt Island • Summerfield • Miami • Tampa (Hyde Park) • North Miami • Tampa (Tetra) • Orange Park • Tallahassee • Orlando • Winter Haven

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

