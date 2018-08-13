Liberty Health Sciences Launches Revolutionary New Website

The completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the company's



unwavering priority of placing customers at the heart of what they do

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty"), a leader in providing premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to consumers, announced today that it has launched its much anticipated new website.

"We are excited about our new website and the robust information it provides for our customers, investors, the media and our partners to gain further insight into Liberty and our dedication to a 'customer-first' approach in everything we do," said Stephanie Kubacki, VP Marketing. "The site is also one of the most intuitive, functional, and consumer-friendly online destinations in the industry. It is optimized for mobile access as an added convenience to serve consumers across the state of Florida and beyond."

The priority of the new site is its ease-of-use, streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality, and enriched content areas. New tools added to the site enhance the shopping experience. Customers can now place an order online that will be ready for in-store pick-up, saving time by coming into a store to pick up their orders in seconds.

Liberty is confident the revamped site will become an unparalleled resource for existing and new consumers. It is all encompassing with extensive educational resources built in, interactive functions such as live chat, one-of-a-kind recipes, video and product guides, investor information and a careers section that will expand quickly with Liberty's aggressive growth strategy.

"We will continue to leverage our website to improve our service and educate a growing population of people who are interested in learning more about cannabis and the superior benefit our products provide," said George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "As the industry evolves we will also remain focused on innovation and developing the industry's best technology, research, and product line to serve our customer base and increase shareholder value."

Visit: https://www.libertycec.com/explore-products/ for the award-winning line of precision dosing cannabis products

For the latest education resources and recipes, visit: https://www.libertycec.com/resources/

Shareholders can find the latest investor information at: https://www.libertycec.com/investors/

Find a Cannabis Educational Center near you: https://www.libertycec.com/dispensary-locations/

Liberty used the services of Jetfuel Creative https://www.jetfuelcreative.com, a boutique branding, website design, and strategic marketing company based in Tampa, FL, to create the website.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. operates in cannabis markets focusing on improving the lives of our consumers. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise a low-cost producer of premium products. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean, and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to consumers. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

