Liberty Health Sciences names Stephanie Kubacki as Vice President of Marketing

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Stephanie to the leadership team where she will play an important role in pursuing our aggressive growth strategy" said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "She has an impressive background and wealth of experience in developing and advancing some of the world's most recognizable brands. She's a tremendous talent and adds important depth to our team."

With over 15 years experience in strategic and commercial brand marketing, Ms. Kubacki brings a wealth of leadership and industry knowledge to the Company. She started her career with Bacardi Canada Inc. where she oversaw the Bacardi Rums portfolio marketing group. She has extensive experience leading national, regional and multicultural marketing initiatives for Bacardi Canada, Diageo Spirits California and Palm Bay International. In addition to driving marketing on such brands as Bulleit Bourbon, Ciroc Vodka, Skinnygirl Margarita and Aperol, Ms. Kubacki has also led the strategic implementation of business-critical, big data, business intelligence systems for top-tier companies in the beverage alcohol industry.

"I am thrilled to join one of the leading companies in the rapidly booming cannabis industry," said Stephanie Kubacki. "I look forward to collaborating with such a strong team of innovators and game-changers as we work to convey the importance of education around the many benefits of Liberty's medicinal cannabis products."

For more information on Liberty, please visit www.libertyhealthsciences.com

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

For more information, please visit libertyhealthsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the growth of demand and registered patient counts in Florida and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-health-sciences-names-stephanie-kubacki-as-vice-president-of-marketing-300648774.html

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.