Liberty Health Sciences Opens Its 16th Florida Dispensary In The State's Capital, Tallahassee

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it will open its 16th dispensary in the capital city of Tallahassee, Florida on June 19th after obtaining approval from the Florida Department of Health on June 14, 2019. This will be Liberty's first dispensary to open in Leon County.

Located at 635 W. Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, Florida, the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new 2,510 square foot dispensary includes a spacious retail and reception area, along with two private consultation rooms and a large waiting room.

"On behalf of the entire Liberty team, it is truly an honor and a privilege to establish a dispensary in the state's capital," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "As we continue to expand our Florida footprint, we are proud to provide patients access to our beautiful, modern, and educationally equipped dispensaries. We are also excited to continue to witness Liberty's growth and achievements in such a short time span, while at the same time executing on our solid growth strategy. Every day we strive to be the best at what we do and provide our patients with the best care and products on the market today."

The new Liberty dispensary in Tallahassee is located in the 7th largest city in Florida and the largest city in the "Florida Big Bend" and "Florida Panhandle" region. The dispensary is also near Florida State University, ranked by U.S. News & World Report in 2019 as the nation's 26th best public school among national universities.

Liberty currently operates 15 dispensaries across Florida in the following cities:

• Dania Beach • North Miami • Miami • Port St. Lucie • Palm Harbor • Summerfield • St. Petersburg • Orange Park • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Gainesville • Winter Haven • Cape Coral • Merritt Island • Boca Raton

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

