Liberty Health Sciences opens Port St. Lucie's first medical cannabis dispensary

"Liberty is proud to open Port St. Lucie's first dispensary as we continue to expand our network of patient-centric Cannabis Education Centers throughout Florida," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "This is our fourth CEC to open its doors within the last five months, reflecting Liberty's commitment to advance our aggressive growth strategy to serve all of Florida's patients in need. The Port St. Lucie location is ideally situated to provide patients in the area with convenient access to our expanding portfolio of high-quality brands and products and the dedicated support of our Patient Care team."

Liberty's Cannabis Education Centers go above and beyond to recognize and treat the unique needs of each individual, ensuring a positive and productive patient experience. Every CEC provides exceptional patient care through a comprehensive platform that includes educational tools and resources and compassionate one-on-one consultations geared towards informing patients on medical cannabis use.

All of Liberty's CEC locations will offer a wide array of brands such as Aphria, Solei, Mary's Medicinals, incredibles and Isodiol. These products aim to provide patients with a variety of high-quality options to meet their needs across all state-approved methods of cannabis consumption, including vapes, oils, tinctures and capsules.

As Liberty continues to aggressively pursue opportunities in the Florida and Massachusetts markets, the Company has announced that it will no longer proceed with the acquisition of Aphria Inc.'s minority membership interests in Copperstate Farms, LLC and Copperstate Farms Investors, LLC (collectively "Copperstate") as previously announced on February 2, 2018. The existing investors in Copperstate have exercised their right of first refusal to purchase the minority interests in Copperstate on the same terms as previously announced.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the growth of demand and registered patient counts in Florida, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, the anticipated timing of dispensary and CEC openings and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

