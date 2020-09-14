Liberty Health Sciences Partners with VCC Brands to Bring Award-Winning Cannabis Infused Products to Florida

- Liberty to sell VCC Brands' portfolio of CBD and cannabis infused beverages and edibles spanning four separate categories in all Florida dispensaries (Subject to DOH approval)

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with VCC Brands (VCC) www.VCCBrands.com. Also known as Venice Cookie Company, VCC is a leading manufacturer and distributor of CBD and cannabis infused beverage and edible products in the US. The agreement will bring VCC's extensive line of edible products to Liberty's network of dispensaries, once the products receive approval from the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

VCC's portfolio of products includes some of the industries most recognized consumer brands, including cookies, pretzels, lozenges, beverages (Cannabis Quenchers), teas, and tinctures.

"We continue to look for great companies and partners and we are thrilled to enter into this licensing agreement with VCC Brands so we can provide our customers with these one-of-a-kind award-winning products," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "VCC's portfolio brands, such as Venice Cookie Company, Cannabis Quencher, Subtle Tea, and One Tincture are extremely popular, and we are excited to be part of their expansion across Florida."

VCC Brands prides itself on producing a consistent product that follows strict business standards and quality assurance initiatives. With an eye towards growing nationally recognizable brands that are relied upon for taste and potency, just like other packaged foods, the company created an in-house art and design team that develops all of its product line packaging to maintain branding consistency.

"VCC Brands looks forward to expanding the availability of its most sought-after THC products to the state as well," said Kenny Morrison, Founder and CEO of VCC Brands. "Our heritage medical cannabis brands, Venice Cookie Company, and Cannabis Quencher should be a welcome addition to the Liberty lineup. From gummies to beverages, to baked goods and chocolate, VCC Brands makes cannabis health and wellness easy to drink and eat safely."

VCC Brands products will be available, pending approvals, in October at all of the following Liberty locations:

Boca Raton

Bonita Springs

Bradenton

Cape Coral

Dania Beach

Gainesville

Jacksonville Beach

Lakeland

Merritt Island

Miami

North Miami

Orange Park

Orlando Palm Harbor

Panama City

Pensacola

Port St. Lucie

Sarasota

St. Petersburg

Stuart

Summerfield

Tampa (Hyde Parke

Tampa (Tetra)

Tallahassee

West Palm Beach

Winter Haven

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.:

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing date and the sale of the specified assets in Florida and Ohio. There is no certainty that the transactions will be completed by the anticipated closing date or at all. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

