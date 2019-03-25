Liberty Health Sciences Receives Approval to Dispense Flower Products; Pending Approval for Pre-Rolls

TORONTO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has received Florida Department of Health (DOH) approval to sell whole flower smokable products to patients in Florida, making it one of the first companies in the state to provide smokable medical marijuana in all of its dispensaries. The Company is awaiting DOH approval to provide pre-rolls to patients.

Patients who receive medical marijuana from their doctor will now be able to smoke the substance legally under a bill (SB 182) signed into law last week by Governor Ron DeSantis revoking a ban on smoking medical marijuana. More than 70 percent of voters approved a ballot measure in 2016 legalizing marijuana for medical use, but the Florida Legislature passed a bill a year later that banned it in smokable forms. The new law provides patients the ability to access medicine in the form their doctor determines best for them, whether it's smoking medical marijuana or utilizing other delivery systems.

"This is truly a historic moment not only for Liberty Health Sciences but for the State of Florida," said Victor E. Mancebo, interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Receiving DOH approval – the same week that Governor DeSantis signed SB 182 allowing patients registered under the Department of Health to smoke medical marijuana – is monumental for Liberty and its ability to offer patients an additional medicinal option. Patients in Florida have been eager for this bill to pass as there is a fundamental need for this medicine in all of its forms."

The new law aligns with Liberty's long-term strategy as the Company continues to expand across the state. "We are excited to provide flower-derived products to our patients as we continue to educate the Florida community on the benefits of medicinal cannabis and how the DOH has provided safety measures to properly dispense medicinal cannabis related products," said Mancebo.

According to a survey from MJ Freeway and New Frontier Data, flowers are still the most popular way to consume cannabis with minimal processing. States that allow flower in their medical marijuana program see an increase in patients, and as flower is made available, the patient count in Florida is expected to grow more quickly. By the year 2020, Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, reports that medical marijuana sales in the U.S. is expected to reach between 4.9 and 6.1 billion dollars.

Today, Liberty operates 12 dispensaries in the following cities across Florida: Dania Beach, Miami, Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Tampa (Hyde Park), Winter Haven, Merritt Island, North Miami, Port St. Lucie, Summerfield, Orange Park, and Gainesville. Patients can place an order online that will be ready for in-store pick-up or enjoy same-day free delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

