Liberty Health Sciences Signs Exclusive Agreement to Bring Award-Winning Mary's Medicinals Cannabis Products to Massachusetts

Under the agreement, Liberty will produce and distribute Mary's suite of innovative cannabis products, featuring a variety of novel delivery methods, under license in Massachusetts for both medical and recreational users, when permitted. The agreement is subject to approval by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Medical Use of Marijuana Program or the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission as is required under Massachusetts law.

"We are very excited to extend our partnership with Mary's into Massachusetts, providing consumers with access to award-winning cannabis products featuring safe and effective alternative delivery methods," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "Liberty has always focused on providing high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis, and partnerships with innovative brands like Mary's ensures we're also providing consumers with exceptional variety and choices from the best across the industry.

Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary's innovative products are forged at the intersection of technology and horticulture and are transforming how people view and utilize cannabis. Mary's develops products and delivery methods that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients. The agreement gives Liberty exclusive rights to produce and sell the following products in Massachusetts:

Mary's Medicinals® Transdermal gels

Mary's Medicinals® Transdermal/topical compounds

Mary's Medicinals® Capsules

Mary's Medicinals® Tinctures

Mary's Medicinals® Muscle Freeze

Mary's Medicinals® Vape Pens

Mary's Medicinals® Distillates

Mary's creates technologically-advanced, effective and natural pain-relief products, utilizing clinically tested, clean and accurate delivery methods. Most importantly, the company is dedicated to developing proven innovative products that have garnered numerous accolades including the 2014 Invention of the Year in the Cannabis Business Awards, Most Innovative Product at the CannAwards and Best New Product at the High Times Cannabis Cup.

"We are pleased to offer our unique and creative products in the Bay State," said Lynn Honderd, CEO of Mary's. "We look forward to providing an entirely new menu of options for medical and recreational users that are clean, safe, and meticulously curated."

In October 2017, Liberty and Mary's announced an exclusive licensing and raw materials agreement to bring Mary's Medicinals® cannabis products to Florida.

For more information on Liberty, please visit www.libertyhealthsciences.com

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

For more information, please visit libertyhealthsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the expected approval by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Medical Use of Marijuana Program or the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, the sale of Mary's products in Massachusetts and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-health-sciences-signs-exclusive-agreement-to-bring-award-winning-marys-medicinals-cannabis-products-to-massachusetts-300654844.html

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.