Liberty Health Sciences Strengthens Presence in Florida with St. Petersburg Cannabis Education Center

"Liberty Health Sciences is proud to be part of the St. Petersburg community and to fulfill our promise to provide the area with our patient-centric approach to cannabis through unparalleled service and educational resources," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "Liberty brings an unwavering commitment to providing patients in need with access to high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. Our newest Cannabis Education Center, combined with the company's recently announced delivery hub, will allow us to efficiently serve the greater St. Petersburg area and reach more and more patients from across the state. Liberty will continue to execute on our aggressive growth plan as we bring CEC's to even more locations in Florida to serve the expanding patient community."

Conveniently located at the intersection of St. Petersburg's rapidly growing Historic and Edge Districts, and in close proximity to St. Petersburg General Hospital, Liberty's newest CEC is ideally situated to serve the surrounding areas and establish relationships with the nearby medical community.

The Company also shared that its previously announced CEC in Tampa is scheduled to open on May 18, 2018. The Tampa CEC will be conveniently located within a private hospital that sees approximately 15,000 patients a week.

Liberty's Cannabis Education Centers offer patients access to high quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis. Each location provides exceptional patient care through a comprehensive educational platform which includes tools, resources and compassionate one-on-one consultations geared towards educating patients on cannabis use as a safe alternative in treating symptoms.

All Liberty's CEC locations in Florida will offer a wide variety of products and brands such as Aphria, Mary's Medicinals and Incredibles edibles, providing patients in need with a variety of options to meet their needs across all state-approved methods of cannabis consumption including vapes, oils, tinctures and capsules.

Liberty's dispensary operations and plans are subject to final approval from the Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

For more information, please visit libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the growth of demand and registered patient counts in Florida, the Company's future expansion and growth strategies, expected CEC opening dates and the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

