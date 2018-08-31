Liberty Health Sciences Taps FlorPass As Florida's First Online Shopping Portal For Its Premium Cannabis Products

- Enhanced relationships with 6,000 Florida Patients

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of trusted, high quality cannabis experiences, announced today that it has received approval by the Florida Department of Health to implement FlorPass as the state's first online patient management system, connecting patients, physicians and cannabis retailers in one system to provide enhanced care.

FlorPass is developed by Alternate Health Corp., an international corporation that provides software solutions for the medical cannabis industry. FlorPass is the Florida equivalent of Alternate Health's CanaPass Cannabis Compliance technology, which is currently operational nationwide in Canada.

"Liberty is transforming the way it provides its customer-centric services by being the first in Florida to provide FlorPass, the best in class, secure online shopping experience for our superior cannabis products," said George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "This is not only a functional way to do transactions; this is a transformation in how Liberty will build stronger relationships with our patients by really understanding how they are using our products and as a result, ensuring that they are provided with the most beneficial and optimal offerings and experiences."

Liberty and Alternate Health were granted approval by the Florida Department of Health to implement FlorPass as the state's first online shopping portal for medical cannabis equipped with a digital transaction system. Patients will now have the ability to browse medical cannabis products, make purchases and arrange delivery through the FlorPass secure online portal. FlorPass is the patient management software of choice for many of the state's leading cannabis clinics and physicians, representing nearly 6,000 medical cannabis patients. This represents five percent of the current patient population in the rapidly growing Florida market.

"FlorPass has received tremendous response from our physician partners in Florida and we are pleased to be working with Liberty to bring new and innovative solutions to our rapidly expanding patient population," says Dr. Michael Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Alternate Health. "Our team has developed a truly unique system and, through the agreement with Liberty, we are positioned for excellent growth in the Florida market."

FlorPass is a software platform that manages the end-to-end transactions involved in providing safe access to medical cannabis to eligible patients. The system is accessible by the patient, certified doctors, and licensed dispensaries, linked through a seamless interface, and is used to facilitate online purchases of medical cannabis and provide enhanced medical treatment recommendations, with a focus on improving patient outcomes.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.



Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience because of our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near-and mid-term opportunities while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries and leverages its commercial greenhouse expertise to drive low-cost production. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

About FlorPass



FlorPass is the U.S. equivalent of Alternate Health's cornerstone CanaPass Cannabis Compliance technology. Alternate Health's CanaPass system is currently live nationwide in Canada through a partnership with National Access Cannabis ('NAC'), Canada's largest chain of medical cannabis clinics. Alternate Health's agreement with Liberty to use FlorPass is based on a fee calculated as a percent of total transactions made in the system and has been established for an initial period of 6 months with an automatic renewal period of 1 year unless either party opts to terminate.

About Alternate Health Corp.



Alternate Health Corp. has established multiple arms-length operations within the medical cannabis industry, each of which drives consumers, data, and strategic opportunities to the company's other verticals. This sophisticated cross-integration of the company's enterprises has positioned Alternate Health as one of the only cannabis companies that delivers consistent revenue and intellectual property without growing, manufacturing or distributing the cannabis plant. Through its software solutions, data analytics, and patented delivery systems, Alternate Health's goal is to be the global authority on scientific and clinical support for cannabis in regulated markets. Alternate Health is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders.

Alternate Health is differentiated from other cannabis companies by its focus on ancillary services for patients, healthcare professionals and regulatory providers rather than selling a commodity. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.ca.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the receipt of all necessary approvals and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

