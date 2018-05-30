Liberty Health Sciences to be exclusive distributor of Isodiol International products throughout Florida and Massachusetts

"Liberty is proud to team up with Isodiol, a company renowned for its ability to process and extract high purity CBD on an industrial scale," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "We are committed to providing all our patients across Massachusetts and Florida with an extensive selection of medical cannabis and derivative products. Isodiol is a fantastic addition to our rapidly expanding portfolio of celebrated brands as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth strategy to roll out dispensary locations and product offerings across Florida and Massachusetts."

The Isodiol branded products will be available for sale through Liberty's Cannabis Education Centers. The Company continues to add an assortment of products and brands that allow Liberty to address the needs of all patients in a variety of forms. This exciting new product line will complement Liberty's expanding lineup of brands to be offered to Florida and Massachusetts patients, including Aphria, Solei, Mary's Medicinals and incredibles. The agreement with Isodiol allows Liberty to license and produce the following products:

Isodiol's BIOACTIVE CBD

Isodiol's CannaCeuticals

Isodiol's IsoDerm

Isodiol's IsoSport products

Isodiol's Rapid Cream

Isodiol's Rapid Patch

Isodiol's Pot-O-Coffee

"Isodiol is excited to partner with a company that is equally committed to bring health and wellness to consumers around the globe," said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. "Florida and Massachusetts will further expand the marketplace for Isodiol and we look forward to establishing a long-term partnership with Liberty with further expansion down the road."

Possessing the unique ability to export its pharmaceuticals grade, natural hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) product technology anywhere in the world, Isodiol is prepared to meet the United States' rapidly increasing demand for the active CBD substance working with a partner such as Liberty. This international distribution capability was secured on April 26, 2018, when Isodiol's wholly owned subsidiary, BSPG Laboratories, LTD., received cGMP compliance status from United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for the manufacture of the active substance Cannabidiol using their proprietary technology.

The closing of this agreement is subject to receipt of all required approvals from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Medical Use of Marijuana Program or the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

For more information, please visit libertyheathsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the growth of demand and registered patient counts in Florida, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, the anticipated timing of dispensary openings and product offerings, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

