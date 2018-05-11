Liberty Health Sciences to Bring Solei Cannabis Brand to Florida and Massachusetts

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Solei to the U.S. and to make this brand available to our patients throughout Florida, and soon Massachusetts," said George Scorsis, Director and CEO of Liberty. "Solei is the perfect complement to Liberty's patient-centric approach to medical cannabis. Solei hopes to make medical cannabis understandable to all of our patients in need in an easy-to-understand format."

Solei will be available in a wide variety of product consumption alternatives, with easy-to-use instructions designed to simplify cannabis use.

"Aphria is delighted to extend our strategic relationship with Liberty, as they continue to demonstrate leadership in Florida and soon other legal markets in the U.S.," said Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria. "Medical cannabis patients in Florida and elsewhere will benefit from Solei's uncomplicated and simplified approach to consuming cannabis, which really sets the brand apart in the marketplace."

Liberty's Cannabis Education Centers will offer Solei alongside the Company's currently lineup of brands to be offered to patients in Florida, including Aphria, Mary's Medicinals, incredibles, incredible Extracts, and incredible Wellness. Solei products are expected to be available for sale by the end of July 2018.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty's stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while the company focuses on significant near- and mid-term business opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. The company leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.

For more information, please visit libertyhealthsciences.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the growth of demand and registered patient counts in Florida, receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Medical Use of Marijuana Program or the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, the expected availability of Solei products and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

