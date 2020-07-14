Liberty Health Sciences to Open 26th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Jacksonville Beach

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis announced today it plans to open its 26th medical marijuana dispensary in Florida on July 18, 2020. The new retail location in Jacksonville Beach will serve the communities of Mayport, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, and Ponte Vedra Beach, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Located on the Duval County coast at 1222 South Third Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL. 32250, the dispensary is conveniently positioned along what is affectionately called northeast Florida's "First Coast" and features a 4,700 square foot store that includes a spacious display and retail area, two private consultation rooms and an expansive waiting area. The dispensary's operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. As with all Liberty locations, the Jacksonville Beach store showcases original paintings and photographs from talented, local artists on a rotating basis.

"Our expansion into the beautiful coastal resort city of Jacksonville Beach reflects not only Liberty's rapid growth trajectory but also our commitment to providing patients accessibility and convenience to obtain quality medical marijuana throughout the state," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We are constantly on the lookout for the best real estate locations in Florida to provide safe access to high-quality cannabis products and services."

During these trying times, Liberty continues to carry out best in class health and safety protocols to minimize risk to its patients, employees and facilities following local and state government health guidelines in response to the evolving COVID-19 case resurgences.

Liberty currently operates 25 dispensaries in the following locations:

• Boca Raton • Palm Harbor • Bonita Springs • Panama City • Bradenton • Pensacola • Cape Coral • Port St. Lucie • Dania Beach • Sarasota • Gainesville • St. Petersburg • Lakeland • Stuart • Merritt Island • Summerfield • Miami • Tampa (Hyde Parke) • North Miami • Tampa (Tetra) • Orange Park • Tallahassee • West Palm Beach • Winter Haven • Orlando





Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

