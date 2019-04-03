Liberty Health Sciences To Open Its 13th Florida Dispensary In Bonita Springs; Receives DOH Approval For Additional 80,000 Sq. Ft. Of Greenhouse Space

- Company approved to expand Liberty 360 Innovation Campus cultivation space in Gainesville to 228,880 square feet

TORONTO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it will open its 13th Florida dispensary in Bonita Springs on April 5th, as the company continues to expand rapidly throughout the state. On April 1st the Company also received approval form the Florida Department of Health (DOH) for an additional use of 80,000 square feet of enclosed greenhouse space at the Liberty 360 Innovation campus in Gainesville. This brings the Company to a total of 228,880 square feet of cultivation space in the Gainesville area.

This comes on the heels of the Company receiving approval last week to become one of the first companies to provide pre-roll and whole flower smokable products to patients as a result of Governor Ron DeSantis signing a bill (SB 182) into law revoking a ban on smokable medical marijuana.

Located at 24611 Production Circle Bonita Springs, Bonita Springs, FL, off of Tamiami Trail, also known as Alligator Alley, the new dispensary is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 4,000 square-foot facility includes innovative shopping displays that engage and educate patients, two private consultation rooms and two private waiting rooms where patients, physicians and community members can learn about the benefits of medical cannabis in a relaxed and secure environment.

"Each day Liberty works to help our patients live the life they deserve through our commitment to provide them access to the highest quality medicinal cannabis," said Victor E. Mancebo, interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We are excited to open the doors to our patients in Bonita Springs and serve our patients in Lee County. This location will mark Liberty's first location in the Southwest region of the state. Many patients have inquired about a dispensary in this region, and this dispensary highlights Liberty's commitment in promoting the accessibility of medical cannabis to the Florida patient community."

Liberty currently operates 12 dispensaries in the following cities across Florida:

• Dania Beach • Merritt Island • Miami • North Miami • Palm Harbor • Port St. Lucie • St. Petersburg • Summerfield • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Orange Park • Winter Haven • Gainesville

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.